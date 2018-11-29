× Cass County community trying to heal after several recent tragedies

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Hearts in Cass County haven’t been given any time to heal as the community is dealing with tragedy after tragedy.

“This community is hurting a lot,” said Matt Prifogle, with Walton Christian Church.

The deadly house fire in Logansport is just the latest tragedy in the county. On November 18, two teenagers were killed by a suspected drunk driver. Haley Begley and Auden Myers were on their way to a popular donut shop in Kokomo.

Earlier this week, someone hit and killed two men along US Highway 35. The driver didn’t stop. One of the victims was 26-year-old Zachary Wines. Members of the Walton Fire Department responded to the scene and then just hours later they were called to another deadly scene.

“It’s a tough job. We often don’t think of these folks. I’m here tonight to pray for them,” said Monty Buffam with Walton Christian Church.

Six people didn’t make it out of their Logansport home. A mother and her three young children were killed along with a father and his 10-year-old daughter.

“There are a lot of questions. Why is this happening? Why are we going through this? Why are so many bad things going on?” said Prifogle.

Families, friends and neighbors gathered at the Walton Christian Church to grieve and to comfort one another. The message of the service was one of hope and togetherness.

“We’re here to help each other and hold each other up,” said Prifogle.

Police haven’t made any arrests in the deadly hit-and-run. Investigators believe the Logansport house fire was accidental but haven’t determined an exact cause.