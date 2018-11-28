× Woman arrested for deadly stabbing in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– A Noblesville woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Nelson Circle just before 11 p.m.

A man was found suffering from cut wounds. He was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

A short time after investigators began their work, Ladonna Roudebush, 47, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of murder. Police have not said what circumstances led to the stabbing.

Roudebush is being held in the Hamilton County Jail. The victim will be identified once family members have been informed of his death.