× Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 set to expire in a few days!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket is set to expire in just a few days!

The winning ticket was purchased in Martinsville at the Circle K on North State Road 39.

It was for the June 6 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers, and the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were 23, 28, 41, 53 and 56.

The Powerball number was 14.

The ticket-holder has until 5 p.m. on December 3 to claim the winnings.