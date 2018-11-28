Tyler Trent receives Sagamore of the Wabash award from Indiana Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tyler Trent received a standing ovation Wednesday afternoon when he received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Purdue grad fighting cancer was recognized at the Riley Children’s Foundation “Be the Hope Now” campaign luncheon.

Huge thank you to @GovHolcomb for choosing me as The recipient of this award. I feel undeserving to be included amongst the amazing list of other incredible previous recipients. https://t.co/jKPd5ZpHSX — Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) November 28, 2018

One of Indiana’s highest honors, the Sagamore of the Wabash award recognizes Hoosiers with distinguished service to the state.

Gov. Holcomb presented the award to Trent for his outstanding contributions to cancer research awareness.