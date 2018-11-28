Most of our holiday traditions are centered around what our families did at the holidays. Unfortunately, for some this includes having poor financial habits during the holidays. Our financial expert, Andy Mattingly gives us good tips on modeling the correct behavior all the time when teaching your kids to be money smart.
Teaching holiday spending habits
-
Now is time to plan for holiday spending
-
Experts warn against holiday scams ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday
-
Best ways to save on holiday spending
-
Choosing a financial adviser
-
Important financial goals to achieve
-
-
Homeless agencies say recent scheme shouldn’t stop families from giving
-
‘Secret Sister’ holiday gift exchange scam is back, police warn
-
Lulu’s Coffee and Bakehouse is north side favorite for Instagram-worthy lattes, award-winning scones and made-to-order holiday desserts
-
Don’t take all advice literally
-
Being a successful homeowner
-
-
Postal inspector offers tips to avoid falling victim to package thieves
-
Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season
-
Vet Fest, Christmas Gift and Hobby Show and Pet Expo headline diverse weekend lineup of events around Indy