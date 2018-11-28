Taxman Brewing delivery van filled with 35 cases of beer stolen in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It took just seconds for a thief to steal a delivery van filled with 35 cases of beer in downtown Indianapolis this week.

The driver of the black Sprinter van for Taxman Brewing Company parked the vehicle and headed into the downtown Indianapolis Whole Foods for a delivery around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. When he made it back out, the van was moving. At first, he feared he’d left it in park.

He quickly realized someone had stolen the van—and the nearly three dozen cases of beer inside.

The delivery driver, Josh Sullivan, told our media partners at the IndyStar that he started running after the van. He jumped on the driver’s side door and hit the window to get the thief to stop. But Sullivan quickly realized that wasn’t going to happen, even though the thief looked “very scared and surprised” that someone went after him.

Sullivan chased after the van for a few more blocks and called 911 to report the theft. He eventually lost sight of it.

The company is asking the public for help finding the stolen van.

“The Taxman needs your help! Our black Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen around 10:15 a.m. this morning from in front of the downtown Indianapolis Whole Foods,” the company wrote on Facebook. “License plate #TK352NBR and the van is outfitted with a refrigerated unit. If seen, please call the police non-emergency number 317-327-3811.”

The company’s delivery fleet has five more vans and was able to recover despite the setback. Taxman Brewing president and co-owner Nathan Huelsebusch told the IndyStar that they didn’t miss a single delivery.