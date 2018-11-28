Take a look at this: Businessman gives $1,000 checks to students affected by California wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A real estate developer had a big surprise for some victims of California's camp fire.

Check out these viral stories in today's "Take a look at this!"

Bob Wilson traveled to Paradise High School to hand out $1,000 checks to students and staff.

Wildfires recently ripped through the Northern California town of Paradise. More than 90 percent of the students and staff lost their homes.

Even though Wilson has no connection to the town or school, he says he felt compelled to help.

In all, 1,085 people received $1.1 million from the San Diego businessman.

An incredible sports moment caught-on-camera shows why you should never, ever give up -- even in table tennis.

It happened during a match at the Trondheim Table Tennis Club in Norway. After a fast shot forced 15-year-old Chris Chen to the floor, the point seemed all but over until a remarkable move happened.

Chen ended up losing the point to his opponent, but what he gained is legendary viral stardom. The video has been viewed thousands of times online and Table Tennis Daily labeled it the "best shot of 2018".

Police in Madera, Calif. shared dash cam video online of a drunk driver who was found in his car, going in circles backwards while asleep.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver, who was later booked for DUI.