Random act of kindness brings Brownsburg man to tears

Posted 5:47 pm, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 05:45PM, November 28, 2018

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man was brought to tears after stumbling across a random act of kindness at a Brownsburg drugstore.

Jacob Moore stopped by Walgreens to pick up diapers for his son when he came across a note reading, “You are loved”, along with $5 tucked behind a pack of diapers.

Moore said the gesture couldn’t have come at a better time.

Moore said the sweet surprise brought tears to his eyes and encouraged him to pay it forward.

“To whoever you are, you are a sign of what love is.”

Editor’s note: This initial article mentioned the loss of Moore’s father, but that was not the case. The article was immediately corrected after the miscommunication. 

