Lulu’s Coffee and Bakehouse is north side favorite for Instagram-worthy lattes, award-winning scones and made-to-order holiday desserts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For over 15 years, Lulu’s Coffee and Bakehouse has been a local go-to for folks who want to start their morning off with a good cup of coffee from a familiar face who greets you by first name.

But Lulu’s is so much more than Instagram-worthy lattes and award-winning scones. This time of year, people gravitate to their location at 2292 W. 86th Street for some made-to-order holiday help.

“It’s just a little coffee shop that is locally owned and loved by the public,” said owner Sejal Patel.

Lulu’s is so beloved, when Patel bought the business about a year and a half ago–with the exception of switching the bright reddish orange walls to a tranquil aqua–she didn’t change a thing.

“We had a great thing going and we had a great customer base so we kept everything as is,” she said.

Patel credits their location within a strip center–which is also filled with several other locally-owned businesses–as one of the reasons for that strong customer base.

“We have our regulars who come in every day because of the hair salon, the nail salon… We have such a little community here,” Patel explained.

Lulu’s offers a full menu all day for breakfast or lunch, plenty of baked goods, locally-sourced coffee from Julian and Bee Coffee Roasters and latte art that’s almost too pretty to drink.

“All of our latte art is done by our baristas that just are amazing… They etch cats, pumpkins. They can do so many different things,” she said.

And for those who are new to latte art, Patel added an interesting fact. Not only does latte art speak to the artistic ability of your barista, but it actually says a lot about the coffee itself.

“The latte art tells you how good the milk is and how good the espresso is,” she noted.

As Fall turns to Winter, seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice, peppermint mocha and gingerbread latte are front and center. But those seasonally inspired flavors aren’t just for coffee. They also make their way to the bakery case, in items like pumpkin chocolate chip bread, cranberry bread and trays of holiday cookies.

Some of their other popular items include butter cakes, quiche, and their English drop scones.

“They’re award-winning, actually,” Patel added.

Recently, in addition to their sweet scones, they added savory options as well. Options like the spinach and feta flavor became instant hits.

Then, there are the pies.

“We have apple pie, cherry pie, peach pie, pumpkin pie, blueberry… any pie basically that you can name. You can pre-order it and we’ll have it ready for you for the holidays.” She said. “All made in-house by hand.”

That’s right. With a little help from Lulu’s you can impress family and friends with holiday cookie tray or a made-from-scratch pie that they’ll never know you didn’t make yourself.

“You can get it in a glass pan and you don’t have to tell anybody!” Patel said.

Four Things You Need to Know About Lulu’s Coffee & Bakehouse:

Lulu’s has been a north side favorite for over 15 years. Owner Sejal Patel purchased the business nearly a year and a half ago and continued the tradition of high-quality coffee, made-from-scratch baked goods, award-winning scones and delicious coffee with Instagram-worthy latte art.

They have more than just coffee and baked goods. “We offer a full menu,” said Patel. “Breakfast sandwiches, quiche, regular sandwiches, BLTs, soups. We offer it all, all day long.” Plus, you can pre-order holiday cookie trays or pies just in time for the holidays.

You can even book Lulu’s for private events like bridal and/or baby showers or girls’ get-togethers.

Lulu’s isn’t just a place to stop in, grab coffee and leave. Regulars love it’s also a cozy place to stay a while, meet with friends or coworkers, enjoy a meal or sift through work emails—thanks to free Wi-Fi and plenty of power outlets.

Patel expects to make a total of around 250 pies this holiday season, much of that she will do herself. If you’d like to place an order, she suggests giving at least 24 hours’ notice [but preferably 48 hours] so they can keep up with the holiday demand.

For more information about Lulu’s Coffee and Bakehouse, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

