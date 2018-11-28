× Indiana among the worst states for street safety around schools, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A report about street safety around schools ranked Indiana among the worst in the United States.

Zendrive, a company that analyzes road safety data, gave Indiana an “F” and ranked the state 42nd out of 51.

In their report, which can be read fully below, they found the most dangerous hours for a child are 7-8 a.m. and 3-4 p.m., which are the normal dropoff and pickup times.

The report’s release comes after three Rochester siblings were killed and a fourth boy was injured while walking to their school bus stop in October.

Zendrive says it analyzed the driving of 9.1 million anonymous drivers from 125,000 elementary, middle and high schools around the nation to provide a snapshot from April 2018 and then compared the data to a year ago. An interactive map can be found here.

The grades show a measurement of “relative safety of the roads around a school,” Zendrive claims. Drivers doing unsafe things during their trip, including hard braking and playing with a phone, result in a lower grade.

They created a list of Indiana’s worst-graded schools and broke down the results by county.

These schools in Marion County received an “F” for street safety:

Burge Terrace Christian School (aggressive acceleration, hard braking and phone use)

St. Jude Catholic School (phone use and speeding)

Roncalli High School (phone use and speeding)

Bunker Hill ES (aggressive acceleration, hard braking and phone use)

St. Thomas Aquinas School (aggressive acceleration, hard braking and phone use)

In Hamilton County, the following schools got a failing grade:

Fishers High School (phone use and speeding)

Community Montessori School (aggressive acceleration and hard braking)

Harrison Parkway Elementary (aggressive acceleration and hard braking)

Hazel Dell ES (aggressive acceleration, hard braking and phone use)

Sheridan Christian Academy (phone use)

The best schools in the state for road safety included Westview Jr./Sr. High School, Lincoln Amish School, New Valentine Amish School, Center View School and Lester B. Sommer Elementary School.

Here’s the full report: