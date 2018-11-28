‘I carried the mullet until ’95’: Local vet lopping off hair for veterans’ charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Ind. -- A local veteran is going back to the look of his service days by lopping off his coveted ponytail to raise money for veterans' charities.

“Embarrassed to say, but I carried the mullet until '95," joked John Goings, a veteran of Desert Storm.

He joined the Army at 17 years old, and found himself fueling tanks overseas during Desert Storm. He spent time in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq.

"We were in charge of about 22 million gallons of jet fuel," Goings said, “It was the biggest culture shock for a little guy that came from Hendricks County.”

Goings actually got in trouble for growing his hair out during the war and trying to cover it with a t-shirt.

“The first sergeant walked into our tent, and I didn’t have my hair cut," Goings laughed.

As soon as he was discharged, he began growing his hair out again. His wife, Hendricks County Captain Amanda Goings, said she has never seen him without long hair. During the war, her only communication with him was through letters and pictures.

“Back then you sit by the mailbox, and you wait for a letter from time to time," Capt. Goings said. “He likes to joke that some of his biggest mistakes in life were haircuts.”

He is buzzing it off to raise money for the charities Helping Heroes of America and Indy Honor Flight.

“My granddads never saw the WWII memorial," said Goings of what Indy Honor Flight does. "My one granddad was Bronze Star, Silver Star, Purple Heart, wounded in action in Okinawa.”

Goings is approaching $1,000 in donations on his GoFundMe page, with a goal of $5,000. In order to get the money to donate, he must hit the goal. If you want to help you can find the GoFundMe page here.

“I've pounded the pavement, I've bent my knee, I’ve given a hand when it's needed, shouldered as much as a I can, only thing I have left is my hair," Goings said.