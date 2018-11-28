× Head-on crash on Indy’s west side leaves 3 seriously injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people have been seriously injured in a head-on crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says the two-vehicle collision happened in the 3000 block of Salt Lake Road, near Crawfordsville Road shortly before 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

WTFD on the scene of a 2 car head on collision at 3085 Salt Lake Rd. Engine 85 on scene with confirmed entrapment. pic.twitter.com/z0M3TpktrM — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) November 29, 2018

Public Information Officer Michael Pruitt says two victims are listed in critical condition and one is in “serious” condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.