TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Michigan Rd. closed at 96th St. due to gas line break along Marion-Hamilton county line

Head-on crash on Indy’s west side leaves 3 seriously injured

Posted 7:55 pm, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:13PM, November 28, 2018

Scene of head-on collision near Crawfordsville Rd. and Dandy Trail on city's west side (Photo by Corbin Millard)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people have been seriously injured in a head-on crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says the two-vehicle collision happened in the 3000 block of Salt Lake Road, near Crawfordsville Road shortly before 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Public Information Officer Michael Pruitt says two victims are listed in critical condition and one is in “serious” condition.

CBS4 has a crew en route to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.