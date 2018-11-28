× Colts notebook: Jack Doyle released from hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The season is over for Jack Doyle, but the news remains positive.

The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran tight end has been released from a local hospital “and is doing well,” Frank Reich said Wednesday.

Doyle suffered a kidney injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over Miami that required hospitalization and a procedure to address the situation. He was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list Monday.

Quarterback Andrew Luck has visited with Doyle.

“He’s doing all right and it’s a little scary thing,” Luck said. “Just glad he’s OK, that’s what’s most important.”

Reich also has been in contact with Doyle, and was “encouraged by the results of the procedure.

“Wishing him the best and a quick, speedy recovery; although it’s not the kind of thing that is a speedy recovery, hence IR. But he’s doing very well.”

Despite missing five games early in the season with a hip injury, Doyle had 26 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns before sustaining the kidney injury against the Dolphins.

The former Cathedral H.S. standout was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season after collecting a career-best 80 receptions, the second-most by a tight end in team history.

Haeg close to returning

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg remains on the injured reserve list, but is eligible to be elevated to the active roster this week. He has been practicing the last two weeks after missing the last eight games with an ankle injury.

“It’s been nice to get back out there,” Haeg said. “I’m feeling good. The first practice was a little rusty, but I felt good about how practices have been going.

“It’s just great to be back out there and in the rhythm and with my teammates again.”

Haeg started the season opener at left tackle and the next two games at right tackle before injuring his left ankle at Philadelphia. The offensive line has crystalized in his absence – Anthony Castonzo has returned at left tackle and rookie Braden Smith settled in at right tackle – so it’s uncertain what Haeg’s role will be if he’s activated this week.

“We’ll see how it shakes out,” he said.

Haeg might be the backup swing tackle. He also has the versatility to be the backup at all three inside spots.

Medical matters

Among players who did not practice Wednesday were running back Marlon Mack (concussion), center Ryan Kelly (knee), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), tight end Eric Ebron, linebackers Darius Leonard and Anthony Walker and safety Clayton Geathers.

Tight ends Erik Swoope (knee) and Ryan Hewitt (ankle) returned to practice.

Kelly’s inability to practice Wednesday might be an indication he’ll miss a second straight start and Evan Boehm once again will start at center Sunday against Jacksonville.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51