Butler police taking $10 off students' parking tickets to benefit Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If Butler University students have any outstanding parking tickets, now’s the perfect time to pay them off.

The school’s police department is taking $10 off all students’ tickets and every sent will be donated to Butler University Dance Marathon (BUDM) and its “Miracle Week” efforts benefiting Riley Children’s Foundation and Riley Hospital for Children.

Butler students are working all week to raise funds and awareness for Riley.

BUDM has been recognized nationally for its per capita fundraising and last year raised over $300,000 for the hospital.