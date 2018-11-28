Another cold day followed by rainy trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow! These wind chills sure are down there. It felt like the single digits for many hours this morning.

Temperatures will only hit 32 Wednesday, which is still below average. We'll have a brief period of sunshine before clouds build back in Wednesday morning.

On this date one year ago, we hit 65 degrees! Brutal change for us this time around.

Thursday will be slightly warmer. However, clouds and isolated rain will put a damper on our day.

Friday will bring more rain and Saturday we actually have a chance for thunderstorms! Keep an eye on that weekend forecast. One week from now, all that rain could be freezing in or on the ground.

Storms are possible Friday night and Saturday.