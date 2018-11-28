× A mild, wet weather pattern is coming to central Indiana

A warm front will approach central Indiana overnight and we’ll have a light rain/snow mix developing before changing to light rain Thursday morning.

Rain will develop ahead of a cold front late Friday. Heavy rain and gusty t-storms will be likely after midnight through Saturday morning. Up to 1″ of rain is likely.

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with highs near 60 degrees.

Widely scattered showers will be likely Sunday and a second cold front approaches.

Behind the front temperatures will tumble and we’ll have snow showers early next week

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Highs will warm into the 40s Thursday.

So far this has been a wet month.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain for the next four days.

