A mild, wet weather pattern is coming to central Indiana

Posted 4:49 pm, November 28, 2018, by

A warm front will approach central Indiana overnight and we’ll have a light rain/snow mix developing before changing to light rain Thursday morning.

Rain will develop ahead of a cold front late Friday. Heavy rain and gusty t-storms will be likely after midnight through Saturday morning. Up to 1″ of rain is likely.

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with highs near 60 degrees.

Widely scattered showers will be likely Sunday and a second cold front approaches.

Behind the front temperatures will tumble and we’ll have snow showers early next week

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Highs will warm into the 40s Thursday.

So far this has been a wet month.

 

 

We’ll have a daily chance for rain for the next four days.

Rain will develop Friday night.

Strong storms are likely Saturday morning.

Heavy rain will continue early Saturday.

 

An inch of rain is likely Saturday.

Rain will redevelop Saturday.

Rain is likely Saturday evening.

We’ll have scattered showers Sunday.

Rain will change to snow Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.