11-year-old boy severely injured in Rochester bus stop crash headed home Friday

ROCHESTER, Ind. – The 11-year-old boy who survived the deadly bus stop crash in Rochester in late October is headed home soon.

The mother of Maverik Lowe took to Facebook on Wednesday to announce that her son will be released from the hospital on Friday.

Although Maverik is making progress, he has more recovering left to do. His mother said in her post that he cannot walk or get out of bed by himself.

Maverik was seriously injured when he and three other children were struck by a vehicle while boarding their school bus on Oct. 30. The other kids, Alivia Stahl and Xzavier and Mason Ingle, sadly lost their lives.

The 24-year-old driver in the crash was arrested on reckless homicide charges later in the day and the school district plans to move the bus stop to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Maverik and his family, as well as the family of Xzavier, Mason and Alivia.