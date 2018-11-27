Tuesday to be coldest since February 6

Posted 7:18 am, November 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37AM, November 27, 2018

We'll start our Tuesday morning with flurries, so watch for slick spots on the roads.  Not expecting enough snow to shovel, though.

The cold won't budge today.  Waking up to wind chills as cold as 11° in some areas.

Wear a few layers today because the wind chills will be stuck in the teens.

Tonight will be even colder--the coldest night so far this season--as we drop to 18° for an actual air temperature assuming we can thin the clouds enough to do so.

We'll trade in the bitter air for more rain by the end of the week.  More mud expected.

