These are the best places to ice skate around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Looking to celebrate the holiday season in a fun, active way? Ice skating is a great activity for people of all ages!

And, let’s be real — enjoying a tasty cup of hot chocolate after a long skate is pretty nice, too!

We’ve compiled a list of the best ice skating spots around town:

The Ice at Center Green: 10 Center Green, Carmel

Located in the heart of Carmel, The Ice at Center Green offers outdoor winter fun as part of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. Food and beverages are available. Stop by the City Center, Midtown or the Carmel Arts & Design District to enjoy local fare.

Open through March 10 with skate sessions lasting 75 to 90 minutes.

Pricing/Hours:

Friday – Sunday: $10 per session for youth and adults 11 and over, $8 per session for children 10 and under

Wednesday – Thursday: Skate all day (4 – 9 p.m.) for the same price

Skate rental: $4

Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center: 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis

Located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, guests are able to enjoy skating activities September through February.

Pricing:

Admission: $9

Skate rental: $3

Hours: Check out the live public skate schedule.

Fuel Tank at Fishers: 9022 E. 126th St., Fishers

Located in Fishers, public skate sessions are held daily. Fuel Tank at Fishers offers several skating options for guests to enjoy.

Pricing:

Pubic skating: $9

Cosmic Skate: $9

Cosmic Rock N Skate w/ live DJ: $12

Skate rental: $3

Hours: Check out the live public skate schedule.

Avon Ice Rink: 435 Whipple Lane, Avon

Located inside Washington Township Park, the Avon Ice Rink is the first “iceless” rink to be established in Hendricks County. The rink is open for the season and now offers ice bumper car rides.

Pricing/hours

Open skate: $5

Wednesday & Thursday, 4 – 5 p.m., Saturday, 3 – 5 p.m. and 7 – 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 – 4 p.m.

Ice bumper cars: $5 (rides are 5 minutes long and rides can ride multiple times during their designated hour time block)

Wednesday & Thursday, 5 – 9 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5 – 7 p.m., 8 – 11 p.m., Sunday, 12 – 2 p.m., 4 – 7 p.m.

Perry Park Ice Rink: 451 E. Stop 11 Rd., Indianapolis

Located on the south side of Indianapolis, the Perry Park Ice Rink is open through mid-March.

Pricing:

Youth (3-17) and seniors (55+) skating admission: $5

Freestyle youth admission: $5

Adult (18+) skating admission: $6

Freestyle adult admission: $7

Adult pick-up hockey admission: $12

Skate rental: $3

Skate aid rental: $5

Hours: Monday – Friday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Zotec Partners Carmel Ice Skadium: 1040 3rd Avenue SW, Carmel

The Ice Skadium has served generations of Indianapolis figure and recreational skaters, and the hockey community for over 40 years. The facility is home to two, NHL-sized rinks, along with a fully-stocked snack bar, party rooms, and pro shop.

Pricing:

Public skate: $8

Kids under 10: $6.75

Cosmic skate: $10

Skate rental: $3

Adult open hockey: $10

Stick & puck: $9

Hours: Check out the monthly event calendar for dates and times

Federal Hill Commons Ice Plaza: 175 Logan St., Noblesville

Stop by Federal Hill Commons for theme nights at the Ice Plaza. Participate in the themes and receive a $10 admission rate per person.

Pricing: $12 admission included skate rental and all day skating.

Hours:

Nov. 17 – Dec. 21

Monday – Friday 5 – 9 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 22 – Jan. 7, Daily 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Holiday Hours

Dec. 24: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dec. 25: Closed, Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jan. 1: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Arctic Zone Iceplex: 16616 Southpark Dr., Westfield

The Artic Zone is home to a state-of-the-art ice rink, along with a weight room, fully-stocked snack bar, and party rooms.

Pricing:

Public skate: $8

Kids under 10: $6.75

Cosmic skate: $10

Skate rental: $3

Adult open hockey: $10

Stick & puck: $9

Hours: Check out the monthly event calendar for dates and times

Hamilton Center Ice Arena: 2501 Lincoln Park Dr., Columbus

Located in Columbus, the Hamilton Center Ice Arena offers figure skating, hockey, and broomball programs that provide experiences for youth, teens and adults. Whether you’re just learning how to skate or have been on the ice for years, this is the place to be.

Pricing:

Children (5-17): $4

Adults: $4.50

Toddlers (4 & under): Free

Skate rental: $2

Hours:

Tuesday – Thursday, 1 – 2:30 p.m., Fridays, 7 – 9 p.m., Saturdays & Sundays, 2 – 4 p.m.

Frank Southern Ice Arena: 2100 S. Henderson, Bloomington

The Ice Arena is open to the public with daily public ice skating times and offers “Lunar” and “Night Owl” skating.

Pricing:

General admission: $6

Skate rental: $3

Hours:

Monday – Friday, 12 – 2:30 p.m., Friday: 7 – 9 p.m., Saturday: 1:30 – 3 p.m., 7 – 9 p.m. (Lunar skating) and 9:15 – 11 p.m. (Night Owl), Sunday: 3 – 5 p.m.

