Stolen phone used to track down, arrest suspect in robbery of east side tire shop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a tire shop on the east side of Indianapolis on Monday.

Metropolitan police believe 40-year-old Richard Beeler was involved in the robbery of Poor Mann’s Tire at 5061 East 34th Street.

Officers were called to investigate the incident just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they spoke to victims and gathered a description of the person and vehicle involved in the crime.

While officers were at the scene, police say one of the victims began tracking his phone which was taken by the suspect. Using the location of the phone, IMPD was able to track down a suspect vehicle in the 2900 block of Shelby Street.

As IMPD approached the vehicle, police say Beeler exited it quickly, attempted to distract officers and disobeyed their commands. According to police, a physical altercation then occurred as officers tried to apprehend him. Beeler then allegedly ran from officers, but was later apprehended in the 1000 block of Albany Street.

After being questioned by detectives, Beeler was placed under arrest.

Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.