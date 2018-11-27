× Speedway police want help identifying male in T-Mobile store burglary

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Speedway police are asking the public to help identify a male wanted for burglarizing a T-Mobile store.

Officers were dispatched to the business at 6137 Crawfordsville Road on November 12. When they arrived, it was discovered that the burglar forced his way in through an adjoining business before stealing cash and electronics.

Police say the suspect also took cash from the Arch Threaded Eyebrows that shares an inner wall with the T-Mobile store.

At the time of the crime, the culprit was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black horizontal stripes, white and black textured gloves, and what appears to be white and black Nike shoes. Police say he appears to be in his late teens to early 20s and has a thin build.

According to police, the suspect may have also been driving a late 1990s to early 2000s small sedan that is either black, dark gray or dark silver in color.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.