Mailbox in downtown Indy allows kids to send letters to Santa and get a response

Posted 1:39 pm, November 27, 2018, by , Updated at 01:42PM, November 27, 2018

Santa's Mailbox in downtown Indianapolis (Photo by Greg Dunn)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you venture down to Monument Circle this holiday season, you can send a letter to Santa Claus and even get a response.

Santa’s Mailbox has been set up on the east side of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, facing Market Street.

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 21, children of all ages can drop off letters addressed to Santa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saint Nick will then personally answer each letter that includes a return address.

“It’s very important each letter has a return address so Santa can send his reply,” Downtown Indy says.

The best part? It’s free!

