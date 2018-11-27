Police search for shooter who targeted 2 people sitting in car on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gunfire ripped through an east side neighborhood early this morning. A man and woman say they were just sitting in a car when someone opened fire on them.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on New York Street and Grant Avenue.

The man was shot in the leg, and the woman was shot in the back. Both of the victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police spent hours at the scene gathering evidence. They could not tell us if the attack was random or targeted. It’s also unclear if the shooter was in a car or on foot.

Police say they don’t have any leads to go on at this point, so they’re asking for the public’s help. If you were in the area and saw or heard something, police want you to call them or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

IMPD has had some problems with violent crimes in the area this year. Police say there have been nearly 3,000 calls within a mile in the past 6 months.

