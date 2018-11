× Hawk stuck in truck grill rescued by Fishers officer

FISHERS, Ind. – A hawk was having a bad Tuesday when a Fishers police officer came to the rescue.

In a Facebook post, Fishers police say Ofc. Kevin Matt rescued the beautiful bird after it became stuck in the grill of a pickup truck.

A bird specialist also responded to release the hawk and provide treatment.

They creatively used the hashtag #fowlplay to wrap up the post.