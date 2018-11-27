× Expect a sunny, cold Wednesday across central Indiana

After a windy, cold Tuesday with snow showers skies will clear overnight.

Sunshine will return Wednesday and highs will nudge slightly above freezing for the first time since 1pm Monday afternoon.

We’ll have a rain/snow mix developing Thursday before changing to rain.

Rain will be likely Friday through the weekend with temperatures warming into the 50s.

Ahead of a cold front on Saturday strong storms will be possible.

We had a taste of January on Tuesday.

Low temperatures will drop into the teens overnight

It will be a chilly day at the bus stop.

Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday.

This will be a week with unseasonably cold mornings.

A warming trend comes late this week.

So far this has been a wet month.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through the weekend.

Strong storms will be possible Saturday.

Rain will continue Saturday evening.