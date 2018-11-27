Expect a sunny, cold Wednesday across central Indiana
After a windy, cold Tuesday with snow showers skies will clear overnight.
Sunshine will return Wednesday and highs will nudge slightly above freezing for the first time since 1pm Monday afternoon.
We’ll have a rain/snow mix developing Thursday before changing to rain.
Rain will be likely Friday through the weekend with temperatures warming into the 50s.
Ahead of a cold front on Saturday strong storms will be possible.
We had a taste of January on Tuesday.
Low temperatures will drop into the teens overnight
It will be a chilly day at the bus stop.
Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday.
This will be a week with unseasonably cold mornings.
A warming trend comes late this week.
So far this has been a wet month.
We’ll have a daily chance for rain through the weekend.
Strong storms will be possible Saturday.
Rain will continue Saturday evening.