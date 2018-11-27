× Downtown Indy will be a hub of activity this week with holiday fun runs, Big Ten football Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Downtown Indianapolis will be a hub of activity this weekend with various holiday fun runs and walks occurring as well as the Big Ten Football Championship.

Several streets Saturday will be blocked or restricted around Lucas Oil Stadium for the football game later that night between Northwestern and Ohio State and for the tailgate parties while the weekend holiday fun runs and walks will have restrictions along their race routes.

Ongoing Red Line construction will continue along Meridian Street in both directions from 18th to 38th Streets through December.

Here are the events that might create some traffic delays:

Big Ten Football Championship

The Big Ten Football Championship Game will be at Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. Ancillary events include Georgia Street activation, Fan Fest at Indiana Convention Center, RV Nation, T-Mobile BTN Kickoff Concert headlined by OneRepublic and more.

The west block of Georgia Street (between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street) will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30 – midnight Saturday, Dec. 1 for the T-Mobile BTN Kickoff Concert headlined by OneRepublic pre-concert and Meijer Tail Greater Party. Additionally, South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday, Dec. 1

The Hot Cider Hustle will cause increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic around White River State Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. See route here.

The Sankt Nikolaus Day Lauf 5K & 5 Mile Run/Walk will take place 9:30 a.m. to noon. It begins and ends at the Athenaeum. There may be traffic delays along the route.

Red Line Construction

Crews are working on Virginia Avenue. Traffic lanes are restricted between New Jersey and Prospect streets. Pedestrians, bus riders, and drivers will notice lane closures and flaggers at future station locations: Woodlawn, Merrill, and Prospect. This phase of construction is estimated to last through December.

The west traffic lane of Capitol Avenue will be closed from 18th to Washington streets through Dec.31.

Meridian Street from 18th Street to 38th Street has roadway improvements through December. Expect traffic pattern adjustments and turn restrictions. Construction will reduce vehicle travel to one lane in each direction. The travel lane restrictions also reduce parking and left turns in some portions of the construction area. Crews will focus on the west side of Meridian Street first, then move to the east side.

Construction Closures

Oliver Avenue between White River Parkway West Drive and Kentucky Avenue will be closed through November 2019 for bridge reconstruction.

Continuing through spring 2019, Fall Creek bridge reconstruction projects will result in closures of Central and College avenues at Fall Creek. More details on timing of the closures will be provided as they become available.