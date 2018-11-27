× 2 men in Cass County killed as police work to determine potential hit-and-run

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities say two men were killed Tuesday night in Cass County, but they do not have enough information to determine if they were struck and killed.

Indiana State Police says the men were killed on US 35 south of Walton. Their vehicles were reportedly running nearby and the victims did not have any wounds to determine a shooting or stabbing.

ISP is still trying to verify if they were actually hit by a vehicle.

A lot is unknown at this time and police encourage the public to call ISP at 765- 473-6666 if they saw something.