× Shooting at Brownsburg Wendy’s under investigation

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Police in Brownsburg say someone fired shots at a Wendy’s restaurant Sunday night.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, officers were called to Wendy’s, 875 N. Green St., around 8:15 p.m. Sunday after shots and property damage were reported at the location. No one was hurt in the shooting, although the building sustained some damage.

Police didn’t find the person who fired the shots, but witnesses told them a maroon, four-door vehicle had been in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are now looking for that vehicle, which they said may have been involved.

Detectives also reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business that showed a person walking in the area around the time shots were fired. The footage also showed several potential witnesses in the Kroger parking lot nearby.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Brownsburg Police Department Investigations Division at 317-852-1109 ext. 2121.