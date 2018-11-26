Rain transitioning to snow Monday morning; cold air pouring in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some snow showers will slide through central Indiana Monday thanks to the same system that brought extreme snow to northern Illinois. The snow showers could briefly limit visibility on the roads, but we won't get accumulating snow out of this! No shoveling for us today.

Our highs are occurring early this morning, leaving our temperatures to continue to dip the rest of the day. Wind chills will be in the teens most of Monday afternoon, so bundle up! We are also in a wind advisory with wind gusts of 35-40 mph, so make sure your outdoor decorations aren't going to blow away!

Wind chills Tuesday morning will be even colder! Really cold the whole first half of the week, actually.

We'll stay dry with that cold air Tuesday and Wednesday, but as temps creep up later in the week, we'll get more wet weather. More mud is expected by the weekend.