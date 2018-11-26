Oladipo out vs. Jazz as Pacers begin four-game road trip

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 07: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 07: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The Pacers will start their four-game road trip without Victor Oladipo. The team has ruled him out for Monday night’s game at Salt Lake. The All-Star has been battling right knee soreness the past 10 days. This will be the Pacers’ fourth-straight game without their star guard.
Both Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are battling ankle injuries but will be available when the blue and gold battle the Jazz on Monday. The Pacers (11-8) are spending a week out west visiting the Jazz, Suns, Lakers and Kings.
Pacers head coach Nate McMillan previously said Oladipo had not done anything live on the court in a week and will require several live practices before returning to game action.