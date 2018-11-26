× KISS adds Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center concert date to farewell tour

Iconic rock band KISS will make a stop in central Indiana as part of its farewell tour.

The band will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, for its “End of the Road” world tour. It’s billed as the last time to see the group live.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Presales for KISS Army fan club members begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The Noblesville performance is part of the second announced leg of the tour. The group initially announced its farewell shows in Halloween, some of which immediately sold out. The tour featuring Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer will launch Jan. 31 in Vancouver.

The band’s hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Beth,” “God of Thunder” and “Love Gun.” KISS was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Find more information at LiveNation.com or visit the band’s “End of the Road” tour page.