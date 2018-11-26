IFD rescues 5 from retention pond after black ice slide-off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five people were rescued on the north side after black ice caused two vehicles to end up in a retention pond.

Just after 6:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 86th St. and Thompson Line Rd. on the report of a water rescue.

Two cars reportedly hit black ice and ended up in the freezing pond. Five people were rescued, including a mother and her two daughters, in about 20 minutes.

IFD says unidentified bystander jumped into the water to help as well.

No injuries were reported.

#IFD Tactical Dive Team 14 deploys zodiac into retention pond at 86th & Township Line Rd to rescue 3 occupants of 2 submerged vehicles. 2 other occupants already out of water & ok. @PikeTwpFire @IndianapolisEMS @IMPDnews pic.twitter.com/LNUwA5vHzH — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) November 27, 2018

