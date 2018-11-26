Icy road conditions causing crashes across central Indiana

Authorities in central Indiana are warning of icy road conditions causing crashes in the region.

In Avon, police say icy roads contributed to an eight-vehicle crash on the Ronald Reagan Parkway bridge. The bridge is currently closed as officials are responding with roadway treatment materials.

The Ronald Reagan Parkway bridge is closed at this hour as a result of an 8 car accident caused in part by ice on the bridge. Town of Avon Indiana officials are responding with roadway treatment materials at this time. pic.twitter.com/JGedCISlEv — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) November 26, 2018

In Westfield, city officials say crews are working several crashes near the intersection of US 31 North and southbound SR 32.

In Carmel, a serious crash is being investigated on the ramp from US 31 North to westbound I-465.

3 cars involved, all minor injuries. The ramp from 31 n to 465 w has been temp closed. pic.twitter.com/pTEaiW9bcN — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) November 26, 2018

In Indianapolis, a mail truck overturned on southbound Lynhurst Drive at I-70.

Overpasses are icing ❄️ up this evening! Slow ⬇️ your roll and arrive 🏡 safe! pic.twitter.com/fGbaVUOxB7 — Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) November 26, 2018

Drivers are asked to use caution and seek alternate routes in the affected areas.

Click here for live traffic updates.

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.