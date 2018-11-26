TRAFFIC ALERT: Icy conditions causing travel problems in central Indiana

Icy road conditions causing crashes across central Indiana

Posted 5:16 pm, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44PM, November 26, 2018

Authorities in central Indiana are warning of icy road conditions causing crashes in the region.

In Avon, police say icy roads contributed to an eight-vehicle crash on the Ronald Reagan Parkway bridge. The bridge is currently closed as officials are responding with roadway treatment materials.

In Westfield, city officials say crews are working several crashes near the intersection of US 31 North and southbound SR 32.

In Carmel, a serious crash is being investigated on the ramp from US 31 North to westbound I-465.

In Indianapolis, a mail truck overturned on southbound Lynhurst Drive at I-70.

Drivers are asked to use caution and seek alternate routes in the affected areas.

Click here for live traffic updates.

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.