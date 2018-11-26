× Find your Cyber Monday 2018 deals and tips here

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The deals at many stores started last week, but if you’re still looking to save some money on Christmas gifts, Cyber Monday is here.

That means deals on everything from TVs to phones, computers, tablets and toys from the biggest retailers around. Some of Cyber Monday’s deals may be even better than what you found on Thanksgiving and Black Friday (and, honestly, some of them may even be the same).

How do you get the most out of your online shopping bonanza? Follow these tips from the folks at BestBlackFriday.com:

Don’t pay for shipping on Cyber Monday: Target is offering free two-day shipping on all orders with no minimum while Best Buy is offering free standard shipping with no minimum. Amazon is shipping everything for free, even for non-Prime members. However, that’s not the case with everyone! Walmart has a $35 minimum for free shipping and Kohl’s has a $25 minimum–so be sure to check around! It’s possible an item may cost more at Target than Walmart and still be cheaper because you don’t have to pay shipping if you don’t meet the minimum.

Shop at Target for 15% off: Target is offering 15% off hundreds of thousands of items on its website. The discount will be applied to both regularly priced and sale items. Target always touts this deal on Cyber Monday, and it makes for some great savings. You can save an additional 5% by using your Target REDcard.

Get Kohl’s Cash: Kohl’s is offering Kohl’s Cash on Cyber Monday for the first time ever. Shoppers can get $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 they spend. Kohl’s offered the deal for its Black Friday weekend sale and brought it back for Cyber Monday. It’s not a direct discount like Target’s deal, but if you shop at Kohl’s frequently, it can really pay off.

The Apple Store may not be worth it: The Apple Store is bundling gift cards when you buy older models at full price. However, other stores like Walmart and Amazon have good deals on Apple’s newer products that may be better in the long run.

Wait until December to buy toys: You’ll find plenty of tempting deals on toys for Cyber Monday, but if you can be a little more patient, you’ll find even deeper discounts in December. The sweet spot is between Dec. 10 and Dec. 18. Shop any later than that, though, and you may not be able to find what you’re looking for.

Here’s a look at the online ads from several stores: