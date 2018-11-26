× DPW dispatches crews early due to icy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – DPW crews have been unleashed on central Indiana streets after they agency said they originally planned to treat roads at 11 p.m.

Four salt trucks have been dispatched to icy areas all over the area.

Before the ice hit Monday, DPW told us they would have 39 salt trucks reporting to go out at 11 p.m. and forestry crews on standby.

Drivers should leave about three car lengths between their car and a salt truck.

Refreezing will be a potential issue, so drivers will likely be working early into the morning.

