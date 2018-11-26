× Dozens of local shows, performances you can’t miss this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Looking to get in the Christmas spirit? Fortunately, there are dozens of holiday shows at local theaters happening now through the end of December.

From award-winning musicals to traditional ballets to LEGENDARY holiday concerts, you’ll surely be able to find something the whole family can enjoy!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2018

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 5

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov/ 27 to Dec. 2

ThePianoGuys Christmas Together

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 6

John Legend – A Legendary Christmas

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 10

Straight No Chaser

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 21 to 23

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol

Beef & Boards Dinner Theater

Select dates between Dec. 1 and 21

Elf the Musical

Beef & Boards Dinner Theater

Select dates between Nov. 23 and Dec. 31

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Indiana Repertory Theater

Select dates between Nov. 17 and Dec. 26

Disney & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Civic Theater

Dec. 7 to Dec. 29

A Very Phoenix Xmas 13: Merry Superstitious

Phoenix Theater

Nov. 23 to Dec. 23

The Nutcracker

Ballet Theater of Indiana

Dec. 20 to 23

Butler Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

Clowes Memorial Hall

Nov. 29 to Dec. 2

Butler’s annual Rejoice!

Clowes Memorial Hall

Dec. 7 and 8

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Clowes Memorial Hall

Dec. 9

Noël The Musical

Clowes Memorial Hall

Dec. 10

Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular

Clowes Memorial Hall

Dec. 12

IPL Yuletide Celebration

Hilbert Circle Theatre

Nov. 30 to Dec. 23

Norm Lewis: Nutcracker Cool

The Cabaret

Dec. 14, 15, and 16

It’s a Wonderful Life

The Studio Theater

Dec. 16 to Dec. 23

Jane Lynch – A Swingin’ Little Christmas

The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 1

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 15

IU Health Holiday Pops

The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 8

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas

The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 9

Handel’s Messiah

The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 13 and 14

Festival of Carols

The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 21 to 23

Peanut Butter & Jam: Holiday on Strings

The Studio Theater

Dec. 15

Christmas at the Puppet Studio

Peewinkle’s Puppet Studio at Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites

Select dates between Dec. 2 and Dec. 28

Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Studio 37 inside Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy

Select dates between Nov. 29 and Dec. 9

BroZone: Christmas Don’t Be Late

IndyFringe Basile Theater

Select dates between Nov. 30 and Dec. 16

It’s a Wonderful Life