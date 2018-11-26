Crews battle vacant house fire on Indy’s near west side; 3 people evacuated from neighboring home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A house undergoing renovation was severely damaged following a house fire an early Monday morning. The fire was along North Belleview Place near Turner Avenue on the city’s near west side .

IFD was called to the scene just before 6 a.m. and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews actively fought the blaze for about 30 minutes before everything was under control. Fire officials said the cost of damages is estimated around $60,000.

Three people, one adult and two children, were living in a neighboring house. They were all evacuated, and no one was injured. Their home sustained smoke damage and minor fire damage. The cost of damages is believed to be around $10,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

