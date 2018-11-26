× Colts to give 1 fan opportunity to sing national anthem at December game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’ve ever dreamed of singing the national anthem at an Indianapolis Colts game, this may be your chance.

The NFL team launched a “FANthem” contest on Monday that will give the winner the opportunity to lead the singing of the anthem prior to kick off on Sunday, Dec. 23. That’s the Colts’ fan appreciation game against the New York Giants.

The lucky fan will also receive four tickets to the game.

Interested fans may submit their entry to Colts.com/fanthem any time before Friday, December 14. Entries must include a link to an audio or video performance of the anthem. Submissions not containing a version of the anthem will not be considered.

For more information or official contest rules, visit Colts.com/fanthem.