Colts’ TE Jack Doyle suffers potential season-ending injury vs. Dolphins

Posted 4:08 pm, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:09PM, November 26, 2018

Colts tight end Jack Doyle will be put on injured reserve following a kidney injury in Sunday’s 27-24 win over Miami. The Indianapolis native caught a touchdown the second quarter, then later experienced complications from an injury. Head coach Frank Reich said Doyle was hospitalized following Sunday’s game and underwent a procedure.

The Colts were playing Sunday with just two tight ends available, Doyle and Eric Ebron. Mo Alie-Cox, Erik Swoope and Ryan Hewitt were all unavailable due to injury. An injury to Doyle would make Ebron the only Colts tight end not currently listed on the injury report.

Doyle missed five games earlier in the season due to a hip injury. The Colts have won five-straight games and head to face division rival Jacksonville on Sunday.

