A Taste of January cold for central Indiana this week

Our work week started with cold temperatures and snow showers on Monday.

Tuesday will be a windy colder day with highs in the 20s and gusty northwest winds will keep wind chill in the teens. We’ll stay dry and cold through Wednesday before our next weather system moves in Thursday.

We’ll have a rain/snow mix developing Thursday night changing to rain Friday morning.

Rain will be likely through the weekend with temperatures warming into the 50s.

Low temperatures will drop into the teens overnight

It will be a chilly day at the bust stop.

Highs will be in the 20s Tuesday.

This will be a week with unseasonably cold mornings.

A warming trend comes late this week.

So far this has been a wet month.

We’ll have a daily chance for through the weekend.