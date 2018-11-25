Two vehicle accident leaves 5-year-old seriously injured

Posted 11:28 am, November 25, 2018, by

file photo

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. —  The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said a 5-year-old boy has been seriously injured following a traffic accident which occurred this morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at Ind. 252 and 150 W. in the Trafalgar area and involved two passenger cars. Police say a Buick was traveling east on Ind. 252 and had the right-of-way when a Pontiac – which was sitting at a stop sign on 150 W. – pulled out into the path of the Buick.

Both occupants of the Pontiac, including the young child,  were taken to Indianapolis hospitals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.