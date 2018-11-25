× Noblesville police urge parents to not share threats

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Police are asking parents to monitor their children’s social media use.

That’s after two threats, deemed not creditable, were shared on social media targeting the school system. Noblesville Police say out of an abundance of caution, they will have extra police presence when students return to class tomorrow morning.

Police are telling parents if they see something concerning on social media, do *not* share it, but instead report it to police. They’re hoping to crack down on rumors and speculation so threats like this don’t get out of hand.

The school says the students responsible for threats will receive serious consequences.