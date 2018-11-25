Noblesville police urge parents to not share threats

Posted 11:22 pm, November 25, 2018, by

File image

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Police are asking parents to monitor their children’s social media use.

That’s after two threats, deemed not creditable, were shared on social media targeting the school system. Noblesville Police say out of an abundance of caution, they will have extra police presence when students return to class tomorrow morning.

Police are telling parents if they see something concerning on social media, do *not* share it, but instead report it to police. They’re hoping to crack down on rumors and speculation so threats like this don’t get out of hand.

The school says the students responsible for threats will receive serious consequences.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.