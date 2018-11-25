× Johnson County car accident leaves 5-year-old seriously injured

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said a 5-year-old boy has been seriously injured following a traffic accident which occurred this morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at Ind. 252 and 150 W. in the Trafalgar area and involved two passenger cars. Police say a Buick was traveling east on Ind. 252 and had the right-of-way when a Pontiac – which was sitting at a stop sign on 150 W. – pulled out into the path of the Buick.

Both occupants of the Pontiac, including the young child, were taken to Indianapolis hospitals.