Indianapolis family hosts Toys for Tots event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —CBS4 and the U.S. Marines have teamed up for this year's Toys for Tots drive. Indy's own Napier family hosted a donation event Saturday at its southeast side home. The Franklin Central Choir joined in the festivities at the home, which was decked out with thousands of lights. If you still want to help, you can donate toys at any Indiana Members Credit Union or Andy Mohr Automotive.