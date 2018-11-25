IN Focus: Hill accusers want stronger sexual harassment prevention measures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Lawmakers returned to the Statehouse Tuesday, crafting a new policy to prevent sexual harassment.

It comes after four women, including State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and three staff members, accused Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of inappropriately touching them at a party in March.

"It can't be just let's put a policy on the table, let's put a policy of what kind of consequences are gonna result in these kind of actions," said Gabrielle McLemore, one of Hill's accusers.

The legislative council unanimously passed a resolution addressing a sexual harassment prevention policy for the General Assembly, but the women say it still needs work.

"We are particularly concerned about whether the ethics committee is the appropriate body to oversee the administration of this policy," said Hannah Kaufman, an attorney representing the women.

"Very light on the detail. It needs to have actual procedures and policies to be followed," State Rep. Candelaria Reardon said.

A special prosecutor didn't file charges against Hill, saying intent wasn't proven. Lawmakers were tasked with recommending a sexual harassment prevention policy to govern members, including prevention training and procedures for investigating claims.

In the video above, IndyStar columnist and opinions editor Suzette Hackney discusses her recent three-part series featuring interviews with Hill's accusers, who are calling on Hill to step down or be removed from office.