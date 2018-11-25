IN Focus: Curtis Hill controversy overshadows organization day at Statehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill appeared at an event at the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday, surrounded by several community activists and law enforcement officials, discussing the strategies for crime prevention.

“We all want to live and work and raise our kids in an environment that is safe,” Hill said.

But he couldn’t escape the allegations and calls for his resignation and impeachment.

“They told me I wasn’t allowed to be here, which I know isn’t true because this is a state house,” Ali Brown said, who showed up to hand out copies of the Inspector General’s report on the allegations. Four women – a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers – accuse Hill of inappropriately touching them at a bar earlier this year.

“I wasn’t going to be rude,” Brown said. “I didn’t interrupt. I didn’t go up to the attorney general. I honestly have no desire to talk to him.”

But one of Hill's accusers, State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, did have something to say to the attorney general.

She shouted one word from the third-floor balcony near the end of Hill’s remarks:

"Resign!"

Hill continued on without missing a beat and quickly walked away at the end of the event without taking questions.

“The dog and pony show, the propaganda machine he was running downstairs – I just had about enough of it,” she said.

“I think the House owes it to the people to show we don’t approve of this conduct as reported, and we stand up for ourselves and our people,” said State Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis.

DeLaney said he will introduce a resolution in January to impeach Hill.

“How can this gentleman come in front of the legislature and ask for millions of dollars for his office?” DeLaney said. “How is that possible given his conduct as reported? And I think he has the need and opportunity to explain himself.”

Two-thirds of lawmakers in each chamber would need to vote for impeachment which appears unlikely with the Republican super-majority, despite Gov. Eric Holcomb and other top Republicans calling on Hill to resign.

“It will be up to the voters,” said State Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper. “There won’t be any legislative action to force him out.”

House Speaker Brian Bosma said it would be up to House members but added the proceedings would be a distraction.

“That’s a moral and conscious question for them,” DeLaney said. “If they think his ideology is more important than his conduct, they’ve got to say that.”