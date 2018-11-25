× IMPD asking for assistance finding endangered runaway and wanted adult

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an endangered runaway. Sixteen-year-old Tyler Davis was last seen on Friday. Police are also looking for his father, 50-year-old Mark Davis, who is wanted in Hendricks County for dealing methamphetamine and other illegal drugs. Mark Davis was also last seen on Friday, and the public should consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him and call 911 instead.

Indiana State Police say they were at Davis’s Franklin Township home Sunday morning to arrest him on meth dealing charges out of Hendricks county. After an hours-long SWAT standoff, it was determined neither Mark nor Tyler was inside. Authorities currently don’t know where either one is.

“Those are huge questions that we have to answer and that’s the purpose of our investigation is to answer those questions, so we’ll continue to follow those leads,” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Tyler’s mother didn’t want to speak on camera, but sent us this statement, saying: “I appreciate your thoughts and prayers. At this time, I shouldn’t comment. Please feel free to help highlight this story so my son returns home safe. I’m simply heartbroken.”

Authorities are actively trying to locate both individuals.

“We also don’t believe the 15-year-old is being held against their will, we think that they’re willingly with the individual,” said Perrine.

Tyler Davis is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and eyes. Mark Davis is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 245 pounds. He also is a white male with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.