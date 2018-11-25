× Ella Whistler performs with Colts cheerleaders during game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts invited Ella Whistler to become an NFL cheerleader for a day during Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil.

The 8th grader performed a routine with the Colts cheer team between the first and second quarters.

Ella Whistler shows the world how strong she is by performing with @ColtsCheer as our honorary captain for #MIAvsIND just 6 months after she was shot 7 times in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting. #EllaStrong pic.twitter.com/ynHIH1qzqn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2018

Earlier in the game, she sang The National Anthem along with Noblesville West’s choir.

Ella Whistler and other middle schoolers in the Noblesville choir sung the national anthem before the @Colts vs. @Dolphins game today. pic.twitter.com/ESl5cIBUqV — Jenna Watson (@JennaRWatson) November 25, 2018

The Colts are trying to get above .500 for the first time since Nov. 2015. They travel to Jacksonville next week. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on CBS4.