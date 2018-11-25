Circle City Toy Run benefits Salvation Army

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Motorcyclists gathered on Saturday for the 24th annual Circle City Toy Run. The event benefited the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, which gives toys and gifts to families in need.

