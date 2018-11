MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities in Martinsville are hoping to get a pit bull back into its owner’s arms after the dog was hit on SR 37.

Police say the male dog was hit on SR 37 near the area of SR 252. The dog is being treated for minor injuries and his left ear tip is missing.

The dog is staying at IndyVet Emergency and Specialty Hospital, located at 5425 Victory Dr. If this is your dog, you can call them at 317-782-4484.